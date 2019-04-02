Of the 20 plays included in this year's Mizzou New Play Series -- running Wednesday thru Sunday at McKee Gymnasium on the MU campus -- five are written by guest TAYLOR SKLENAR. Additional guest: DAVID CRESPY | Also, JUDY BOCK and SHERRY DYE remind us of all the good The Wardrobe does for those less fortunate in our community, like the shoe voucher program. (4:32) April 2, 2019
Paul Pepper: David Crespy and Taylor Sklenar, Mizzou New Play Series & Columbia's The Wardrobe
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper