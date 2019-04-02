Paul Pepper: David Crespy and Taylor Sklenar, Mizzou New Play Series & Columbia's The Wardrobe

'The Every 28 Hours Plays' gets its name and its theme from the (contested) statistic that every 28 hours, a black person is killed by the police or vigilante. Director CLAIRE SYLER says it's a somber theme with an important message, and it's running this weekend only at the Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus. Also, JEFF CHINN stops by to remind us that tax season is here! If you need help, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing its services free of charge now through April 15 - no reservations needed! (4:53) February 19, 2019