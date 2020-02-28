 Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia, "Wolff's Law" & TED Talks at Osher@Mizzou | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia, "Wolff's Law" & TED Talks at Osher@Mizzou

By & Paul Pepper 9 minutes ago

Never heard of Wolff's Law? It's the result of a post-mortem bone density test conducted back in 1892. Methods for determining your bone health have come a long way since then (now it can be done while you're living!), and OsteoStrong Columbia owner DAYNA GLANZ is here to tell us all about it. Also, if you enjoy TED Talks but wish you had a group in which to discuss the topic, the spring session at Osher@Mizzou has got you covered! Classes begin soon. GUESTS: JEANNE DZURICK and GLORIA CRULL (4:37) February 28, 2020

Tags: 
Dayna Glanz
OsteoStrong
Osher@Mizzou
Jeanne Dzurick
Gloria Crull
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia & Wally Pfeffer, 18th Annual Legislative Forum

By & Paul Pepper Jan 15, 2020

There are roughly 9 million people in the U.S. affected by osteoporosis, some as young as 12. If you find yourself diagnosed (by your physician), OsteoStrong Corporate Lake owner DAYNA GLANZ says she can help with the next step(s)! Also, WALLY PFEFFER invites everyone to the 18th annual Boone County Legislative Forum next Thursday in Columbia. Wally says this is your chance to visit with local delegation working in Jefferson City! (4:06) January 15, 2020

Paul Pepper: Osher@Mizzou Fall 2019 Semester & Heart of Missouri CASA Volunteer Training Session

By & Paul Pepper Aug 20, 2019

Registration is now open for Osher@Mizzou's eight-week fall semester! JACK WAX and JENNIFER ERICKSON highlight a few of the courses offered to the over-50 crowd who want to continue their education without having to take those pesky exams. Also, Heart of Missouri CASA executive director KELLY HILL and advocate LINCOLN SHEETS tells us why volunteering for the needs of abused and neglected children is a rewarding experience for both parties involved. (4:16) August 20, 2019

Paul Pepper: River City Habitat for Humanity, "Home Applications" & Osher at Mizzou Winter Session

By & Paul Pepper Jan 8, 2019

River City Habitat for Humanity is now accepting applications from those interested in becoming a homeowner. Executive director SUSAN COOK-WILLIAMS tells us about the process. Also, JACK WAX and WALTER PERKINS encourages those 50 and older (who are looking to continue their education) to attend Osher at Mizzou's four-week winter session. Starts January 22nd! (3:25) January 8, 2019