"You have to catch it very early on. So, every patient who has Type 1 diabetes of over five years duration and, at the time of diagnosis, of Type 2 diabetes...they should have annual urine test, as well as a blood test to test their kidney function." DR. SMRITA DORAIRAJAN, Truman Veterans' Hospital, on the duration and severity of diabetes as it relates to your kidneys December 10, 2020
Paul Pepper: Dr. Smirta Dorairajan, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "Diabetes and Kidney Disease"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 2 hours ago