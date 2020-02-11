One takeaway from our conversation with MU Health Care nephrology specialist DR. SMRITA DORAIRAJAN: our kidneys are very sensitive. Dr. Dorairajan touches on common issues like hydration and over-the-counter medication. On medication (such as aspirin), she says: "People know that it can cause gastritis and acidity, but not many people know that it can get your kidneys." February 11, 2020
Paul Pepper: Dr. Smrita Dorairajan, MU Health Care, "Kidney Damage Prevention"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 11 minutes ago