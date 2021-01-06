 Paul Pepper: Ed Williams, CMSHTC, "Missouri Sex Trafficking Awareness Month" | KBIA
Paul Pepper: Ed Williams, CMSHTC, "Missouri Sex Trafficking Awareness Month"

Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri board member ED WILLIAMS shares a personal story about a relative who was trafficked in Mexico, Missouri, unbeknownst to him while he was working for the Audrain County Sheriff's Department. "I spent 15 years in law enforcement and never heard of or even taken a report of trafficking." January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Missouri Sex Trafficking Awareness Month. January 6, 2021

