Paul Pepper: Ed Williams, CMSHTC, "Missouri Sex Trafficking Awareness Month"

Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri is excited to welcome 'The Weight of Blood' author Laura McHugh as their featured speaker at next month's meeting, and you're invited (virtually, of course)! Guest: NANETTE WARD | Also, in a non-pandemic year, CCUA's annual Harvest Hootenanny is held outdoors with many in attendance. Since that's not possible this year, the event - temporarily known as the 'Holiday' Harvest Hootenanny - is going online, live from the Blue Note in Columbia. BILLY POLANSKY tells us how how it'll work. (4:19) November 27, 2020