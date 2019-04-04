Paul Pepper: Elizabeth Freeman, Boost Fest 2019 & Michele Snodderley and Barb Tuttle, Maplewood Barn

You're invited to the 2nd annual Boost Fest at Logboat Brewery in Columbia! Guest ELIZABETH FREEMAN says this all-important fundraiser will help cancer patients in need of "expensive" supplemental nutrition options (like Boost). Also, MICHELE SNODDERLEY and BARB TUTTLE tell us about this year's Children's Camp at Maplewood Barn Theatre in Columbia. The play will be 'Charlotte's Web', and all skill levels are welcome! (4:01) April 4, 2019