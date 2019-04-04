 Paul Pepper: Elizabeth Freeman, Boost Fest 2019 & Michele Snodderley and Barb Tuttle, Maplewood Barn | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Elizabeth Freeman, Boost Fest 2019 & Michele Snodderley and Barb Tuttle, Maplewood Barn

By & Paul Pepper 17 minutes ago

You're invited to the 2nd annual Boost Fest at Logboat Brewery in Columbia! Guest ELIZABETH FREEMAN says this all-important fundraiser will help cancer patients in need of "expensive" supplemental nutrition options (like Boost). Also, MICHELE SNODDERLEY and BARB TUTTLE tell us about this year's Children's Camp at Maplewood Barn Theatre in Columbia. The play will be 'Charlotte's Web', and all skill levels are welcome! (4:01) April 4, 2019

Tags: 
Elizabeth Freeman
Boost Fest
ellis fischel cancer center
maplewood barn theatre
Children's Camp
Michele Snodderley
Barb Tuttle
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Talking Horse Productions presents "Sweeney Todd" & Ellis Fischel's "Artful Bra" Event

By & Paul Pepper Oct 10, 2018

Thankfully, "Sweeney Todd" actors DANE JOHNSON and AUBREY HICKS are nothing like their turning-people-into-meatpies characters, but they'll have you thinking they are when the "fun" begins this Friday at Talking Horse Productions in Columbia! Also, AMY HAWKINS, RN, tells us about tomorrow evening's 'Artful Bra' silent auction and reception fundraiser for Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. (4:10) October 10, 2018

Paul Pepper: MU Greek Week Blood Drive & Maplewood Barn's Children's Theatre Camp

By & Paul Pepper Apr 2, 2018

SARAH GIULIANI and SARAH JAEGER want your blood...in support of MU's annual Greek Week Blood Drive! Thirty minutes is all it takes to save three lives (and get some free food). Also, CLARA STARK and ETTA BYBEE invite kids (ages 5-12) to spend part of their summer at Maplewood Barn's Children's Theatre Camp. Register today! [3:35] April 2, 2018