Paul Pepper: Erik Grossmann, MD, "Colon Cancer Awareness" & League of Women Voters Candidate Forum

February is American Heart Month, and DR. BRIAN BOSTICK, MU Health Care, says if your family has a history of heart disease, it's important that you get screened - and even if your family is in the clear, it's important that you be aware of the risks so that history doesn't begin with you. Also, (3:34) local photographer ANASTASIA POTTINGER takes us beyond the pages of her new book, '100: What Time Creates', which features intimate photos of centenarians. What's the secret to making it to such an advanced age? Anastasia says she learned it's "staying plump." February 26, 2019