Paul Pepper: Erik Grossmann, MD, "Colon Cancer Awareness" & League of Women Voters Candidate Forum

Despite the long list of at-risk factors to consider, DR. ERIK GROSSMANN, MD, MU Health Care, says that most people who get colon cancer have none of them, which is why it's important for everyone to get screened. Also, MARILYN McLEOD invites everyone to two events at the Columbia Public Library. The first is a 'Lunch and Learn' with keynote speaker Brianna Lennon, and the other is a candidate forum with Columbia's mayoral candidates and candidates for school board. (3:40) March 15, 2019

Paul Pepper: Brian Bostick, MD, "Genetic Heart Risk" & Anastasia Pottinger, "100: What Time Creates"

By & Paul Pepper Feb 26, 2019

February is American Heart Month, and DR. BRIAN BOSTICK, MU Health Care, says if your family has a history of heart disease, it's important that you get screened - and even if your family is in the clear, it's important that you be aware of the risks so that history doesn't begin with you. Also, (3:34) local photographer ANASTASIA POTTINGER takes us beyond the pages of her new book, '100: What Time Creates', which features intimate photos of centenarians. What's the secret to making it to such an advanced age? Anastasia says she learned it's "staying plump." February 26, 2019

Paul Pepper: Maples Rep Theatre 2019 Season Overview & MU Health, "Carpal Tunnel Symptoms"

By & Paul Pepper Feb 12, 2019

"They have 90 seconds to say whatever they want, do whatever they want..." -- TODD DAVISON on the early audition process of some 800 actors and technicians ahead of the summer season. And speaking of the summer season, Maples Rep Theatre kicks theirs off with 'The Full Monty' June 12th. Also, DR. STEPHEN COLBERT, MU Health Care, talks about the symptoms of and the treatments for carpal tunnel. [4:24] February 12, 2019

Paul Pepper: LWV's "Liz Schmidt Community Service Award" & CPS Planetarium STEM Expo

By & Paul Pepper Nov 9, 2018

Each year, the League of Women Voters honors an outstanding citizen or organization with the "Liz Schmidt Community Service Award." This year's recipient is...   Guest: MARILYN McLEOD | Also, MELANIE KNOCKE is making her final appearance as director of the Columbia Public Schools Planetarium. Find out why she's choosing to step down and what's next for both her and the planetarium; plus, get details on tomorrow's STEM Expo at Rock Bridge High School! (4:48) November 9, 2018