Paul Pepper: First Baptist Church hosts "Christianity and Transgender Inclusion Event"

A number of local churches are taking part in the 'Christianity and Transgender Inclusion' event this weekend in Columbia. Transgender theologian and author Austen Hartke will serve as the keynote speaker. Pastors NICK LARSON (Broadway Christian Church) and SARAH KLAASSEN (Rock Bridge Christian Church) tell us why they've chosen to take part in what hopes to be affirmation for those who maybe don't know how to be themselves. February 17, 2020