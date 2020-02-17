 Paul Pepper: First Baptist Church hosts "Christianity and Transgender Inclusion Event" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: First Baptist Church hosts "Christianity and Transgender Inclusion Event"

By & Paul Pepper 7 minutes ago
  • Nick Larson and Sarah Klaassen
    Nick Larson and Sarah Klaassen

A number of local churches are taking part in the 'Christianity and Transgender Inclusion' event this weekend in Columbia. Transgender theologian and author Austen Hartke will serve as the keynote speaker. Pastors NICK LARSON (Broadway Christian Church) and SARAH KLAASSEN (Rock Bridge Christian Church) tell us why they've chosen to take part in what hopes to be affirmation for those who maybe don't know how to be themselves. February 17, 2020

Tags: 
Nick Larson
Sarah Klaassen
First Baptist Church
transgender
Christianity
rock bridge christian church
paul pepper
Radio Friends