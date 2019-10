Research shows that during the holidays, people tend to under-report their bad habits - like eating - and over-report their good habits - like exercise - to both friends and family alike. This is what's known as your "social desirabilty bias." To help put things in perspective, author JOHN HOWE, 'The Foolish Corner', joins us with a few ideas on how to curb these common sense tendencies that we've all been guilty of at one time or another in our life. November 19, 2018