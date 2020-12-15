 Paul Pepper: A Fourth Visit with Author Joe Dillard, "The Case of the Missing Garbage Can" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: A Fourth Visit with Author Joe Dillard, "The Case of the Missing Garbage Can"

By & Paul Pepper 3 hours ago
  • Joe Dillard
    Joe Dillard

As if we needed another reason to love author JOE DILLARD, on today's show he tells us about the financial commitment he's made, based on the sale of his books, to Relay For Life. Joe shares a brand new story, "The Case of the Missing Garbage Can", at [5:30]. December 15, 2020

Tags: 
Joe Dillard
author
Full Cup of Joe
The Blue Mound Chronicles
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: A Third Visit with Author Joe Dillard, "A Full Cup of Joe: Refilled with New Stories"

By & Paul Pepper Sep 23, 2020

If you haven't yet smiled today, you will after you watch this interview with author JOE DILLARD. His latest book - a continuation of his first - is titled, 'A Full Cup of Joe: Refilled with New Stories!'

An excerpt: "One of my favorite things to do is to stretch out on the bed. That encompasses lying flat on my back, hands folded over my chest, eyes shut and going to my happy place. I have been accused of: 1) taking a nap; 2) avoiding work; 3) being unsociable; 4) practicing my casket pose - really it's whatever the situation calls for!" September 23, 2020

Paul Pepper: A Second Visit with Author Joe Dillard

By & Paul Pepper Jul 6, 2020

It's been a rough 2020 for a lot people, and author JOE DILLARD is no exception - except that he gets to claim a round or two of bladder surgery on top of everything else that's going on in the world. Despite the seriousness of the situation, Joe says he kept his medical team in stitches the whole time...something about seeing yours truly's face and not that proverbial light at the end tunnel. July 6, 2020

Paul Pepper: Author Joe Dillard, "The Blue Mound Chronicles"

By & Paul Pepper Mar 19, 2020

In 2019, JOE DILLARD had two colonoscopies, three surgeries, eight rounds of chemo and an extracted tooth. Oh, and he was diagnosed with bladder cancer. Through it all, Joe maintained a positive attitude and even published a book! 'The Blue Mound Chronicles' is a memoir from his time in Blue Mound, Missouri - an unincorporated crossroads on the western side of the state. March 19, 2020