As if we needed another reason to love author JOE DILLARD, on today's show he tells us about the financial commitment he's made, based on the sale of his books, to Relay For Life. Joe shares a brand new story, "The Case of the Missing Garbage Can", at [5:30]. December 15, 2020
Paul Pepper: A Fourth Visit with Author Joe Dillard, "The Case of the Missing Garbage Can"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 3 hours ago
As if we needed another reason to love author JOE DILLARD, on today's show he tells us about the financial commitment he's made, based on the sale of his books, to Relay For Life. Joe shares a brand new story, "The Case of the Missing Garbage Can", at [5:30]. December 15, 2020