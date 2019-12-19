Paul Pepper: Heather Lockard, Big Brothers Big Sisters & Kathy Birkes, Midwest Special Needs Trust

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri executive director HEATHER LOCKARD estimates that there are currently 107 children waiting to be paired with a 'Big'. Volunteers decide how much they want to participate. She says, "it's not about creating something new...it's just about spending quality time with that 'Little'." Also, KATHY BIRKES tells us how Midwest Special Needs Trust can help someone with a disability protect any money for which they are a beneficiary of so that they don't lose the government services they need to live their day-to-day lives (like Medicaid). (3:37) December 19, 2019