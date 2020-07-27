Paul Pepper: Jana Bott, Capital City Productions & Suzanne Opperman, MONA, "Nurses Vote"

There are two parts to a successful SMART Recovery, and both are equally important: one is, of course, the person going through the recovery; the second is said person's family and friends. Both parts come together, says SUZANNE OPPERMAN, using tools that teach a person to stop and think. Also, CHERYL BLACK invites everyone to come see MU Theatre Department's production of 'Votes for Women'. She says it's not so much a traditional play as it is a "suffrage pageant." Commemorate the one hundredth anniversary of the 19th amendment starting tomorrow night at the Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus! (4:58) March 10, 2020