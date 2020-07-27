 Paul Pepper: Jana Bott, Capital City Productions & Suzanne Opperman, MONA, "Nurses Vote" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Jana Bott, Capital City Productions & Suzanne Opperman, MONA, "Nurses Vote"

By & Paul Pepper 3 minutes ago

Capital City Productions is bringing 'Cats' to its Jefferson City-based stage for a limited run beginning this Thursday! Actress JANA BOTT tells us what songs will be included in this cabaret-style production that's been adapted from the full stage musical. Also, Missouri Nurses Association advocate SUZANNE OPPERMAN has a message for the more than 124,000 nurses in Missouri: get out and vote! (4:24) July 27, 2020

Tags: 
Jana Bott
Suzanne Opperman
Capital City Productions
missouri nurses association
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Suzanne Opperman, SMART Recovery & Cheryl Black, MU Theatre, "Votes for Women"

By & Paul Pepper Mar 10, 2020

There are two parts to a successful SMART Recovery, and both are equally important: one is, of course, the person going through the recovery; the second is said person's family and friends. Both parts come together, says SUZANNE OPPERMAN, using tools that teach a person to stop and think. Also, CHERYL BLACK invites everyone to come see MU Theatre Department's production of 'Votes for Women'. She says it's not so much a traditional play as it is a "suffrage pageant." Commemorate the one hundredth anniversary of the 19th amendment starting tomorrow night at the Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus! (4:58) March 10, 2020

Paul Pepper: Suzanne Opperman, SMART Recovery & Kelsey Hammond, Columbia Art League, "Taste"

By & Paul Pepper Jan 6, 2020

SMART Recovery is a non-secular four-point program that encourages those affected by drug, alcohol or any other addiction to choose for themselves to quit. SUZANNE OPPERMAN says owning the choice is key to a sustainable recovery. Also, Columbia Art League executive director KELSEY HAMMOND is here with details on this year's annual 'Taste' and 'Let Them Eat Art' gallery events. Anyone can enter, anyone can buy! (5:02) January 6, 2020

Paul Pepper: Rob Crouse, CCP, "Something Rotten" & Kristen Eiffert, Dietitian, "Family Meal Time"

By & Paul Pepper Jul 9, 2020

If you've always wanted to see "Will Shakespeare" treated like a rock star, but you never thought it was possible, Capital City Productions has got you covered! ROB CROUSE tells us about 'Something Rotten', a musical farce set in 16th century England that opens tonight! Also, dietitian KRISTEN EIFFERT says we need to "think outside the box" when it comes to family meal time. Schedules don't always permit a dinnertime gathering, so she suggests getting together at breakfast or even snack time! (3:56) July 9, 2020