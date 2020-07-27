Paul Pepper: Jana Bott, Capital City Productions & Suzanne Opperman, MONA, "Nurses Vote"

Capital City Productions is bringing 'Cats' to its Jefferson City-based stage for a limited run beginning this Thursday! Actress JANA BOTT tells us what songs will be included in this cabaret-style production that's been adapted from the full stage musical. Also, Missouri Nurses Association advocate SUZANNE OPPERMAN has a message for the more than 124,000 nurses in Missouri: get out and vote! (4:24) July 27, 2020
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 3 minutes ago