Paul Pepper: Jill Edwards, Mid-MO Expo 2020 & Rachel Brekhus, Black History Month Trivia Night

This year's 4th annual Mid-MO Expo will appeal to not just farmers and gardeners, but to the general public as well. Committee member JILL EDWARDS tells us about a few of the planned sessions, like Boone County's bicentennial, snakes in Missouri, non-native invasive species and a program on the Missouri River - just to name a few! Also, RACHEL BREKHUS invites everyone to two events honoring Black History Month: a panel discussion on slavery reparations on the MU campus and a multimedia trivia night at the Columbia Public Library. (5:07) February 18, 2020