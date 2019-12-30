 Paul Pepper: Jill Womack, TRYPS Winter Session & Dr. Arpit Aggarwal, MU Health Care, "Holiday Blues" | KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Jill Womack, TRYPS Winter Session & Dr. Arpit Aggarwal, MU Health Care, "Holiday Blues"

Paul Pepper 8 minutes ago

"Everyone's on an assignment to watch 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'." -- JILL WOMACK on how TRYPS is getting their actors up to speed on this oft-forgotten Dick Van Dyke classic. (Did you know that the movie was based on a novel by Ian Fleming?) Audition workshop is January 4! Also, DR. ARPIT AGGARWAL, MU Health Care, has advice on how to carry on through the remaining days of the holiday season if you're feeling a bit down. He says, "it's okay to have a good cry, but it's also important to ask for help." (3:36) December 30, 2019

Arpit Aggarwal
mu health care
Jill Womack
tryps
paul pepper
Radio Friends

