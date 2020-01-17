For the past three months, CLINTON LAWSON has been collecting photographs that represent Missouri's "contribution to national music" for a new show called 'Music in Missouri: A Photographic Retrospective'. From folk music to hip-hop, these pictures span almost the entire 20th century and beyond. See for yourself when you visit the exhibit opening next week at the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia! Additional guest: JOAN STACK January 17, 2020
Paul Pepper: Joan Stack and Clinton Lawson, SHSMO, "Missouri's Contribution to Music"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 2 minutes ago