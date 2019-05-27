"I guess the idea that we're going to better be able to serve future generations of Missourians. This is an aspirational building. When you walk in you feel like you're somewhere special. It makes people think about Missouri history." -- JOAN STACK on what she's looking forward to the most when the State Historical Society's new Center for Missouri Studies building opens later this summer May 27, 2019
Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, State Historical Society of Missouri, "New Building Update"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 6 minutes ago