 Paul Pepper: John Stolwyk and Clyde Bentley, "Syrup Guys" & Aubrey Ash, Coyote Hill Foster Care | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: John Stolwyk and Clyde Bentley, "Syrup Guys" & Aubrey Ash, Coyote Hill Foster Care

By & Paul Pepper 56 minutes ago

Meet a couple of local maple syrup enthusiasts, JOHN STOLWYK and CLYDE BENTLEY. They take us through their process, from tapping the maple trees to the evaporator, all of which happens right here in central Missouri! Also, AUBREY ASH, foster care services coordinator at Coyote Hill, talks about a new initiative to help parents foster children in their own home. (4:31) January 22, 2020

Tags: 
John Stolwyk
Clyde Bentley
Maple Syrup
Aubrey Ash
Coyote Hill Christian Children's Home
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Coyote Hill Pancake Fundraiser & Moms Demand Action's Advocacy Day

By & Paul Pepper Feb 8, 2018

Today Paul Pepper visits with KELLY MYERS, Development Director of Coyote Hill, about the 21st annual pancake breakfast fundraiser! Proceeds from this popular event will send the families of Coyote Hill on vacation this summer - something that, as Kelly says is, "an experience that almost none of the children have had an opportunity to do." At [4:30] KRISTIN BOWEN and MARGARET BOOKER invite everyone to join Moms Demand Action (For Gun Sense In America) for 'Advocacy Day' at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. Let your voice be heard in the very building where gun laws are decided! February 8, 2018

Paul Pepper: Coyote Hill's 25th Anniversary & Salvage 'The James' Project

By Paul Pepper Sep 2, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and KARI HOPKINS talk about all the good that Coyote Hill Christian Children's Home has provided for the past 25 years. Help them celebrate this milestone by attending their "big birthday celebration party" on September 11th! Watch for details. At [4:31] PAT FOWLER and MARK WAHRENBROCK invite everyone to a "big barn sale" featuring items salvaged from the 112 year-old 'James' apartment building before it was torn down earlier this year. If you're in need of a door, a window or a fixture for your home, don't miss this unique, one-of-a-kind sale! September 2, 2016