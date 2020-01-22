Meet a couple of local maple syrup enthusiasts, JOHN STOLWYK and CLYDE BENTLEY. They take us through their process, from tapping the maple trees to the evaporator, all of which happens right here in central Missouri! Also, AUBREY ASH, foster care services coordinator at Coyote Hill, talks about a new initiative to help parents foster children in their own home. (4:31) January 22, 2020
Paul Pepper: John Stolwyk and Clyde Bentley, "Syrup Guys" & Aubrey Ash, Coyote Hill Foster Care
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 56 minutes ago