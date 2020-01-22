Paul Pepper: John Stolwyk and Clyde Bentley, "Syrup Guys" & Aubrey Ash, Coyote Hill Foster Care

Today Paul Pepper visits with KELLY MYERS, Development Director of Coyote Hill, about the 21st annual pancake breakfast fundraiser! Proceeds from this popular event will send the families of Coyote Hill on vacation this summer - something that, as Kelly says is, "an experience that almost none of the children have had an opportunity to do." At [4:30] KRISTIN BOWEN and MARGARET BOOKER invite everyone to join Moms Demand Action (For Gun Sense In America) for 'Advocacy Day' at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. Let your voice be heard in the very building where gun laws are decided! February 8, 2018