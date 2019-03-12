 Paul Pepper: Joy Sweeney, Council for Drug Free Youth, "Teen Baseline" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Joy Sweeney, Council for Drug Free Youth, "Teen Baseline"

By & Paul Pepper 22 minutes ago
  • Joy Sweeney
    Joy Sweeney

How do you get a teenager who thinks they're invincible and they know it all to listen to you when you say drugs and alcohol are bad? JOY SWEENEY and Council for Drug Free Youth has the answer: a program called 'Teen Baseline'. March 12, 2019

Tags: 
joy sweeney
Council for Drug Free Youth
Alcohol
addiction and drug use
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Joy Sweeney, Council for Drug Free Youth, "Addicted at a Young Age"

By & Paul Pepper Jan 2, 2019

"It rewires their brain so they think they need that drug...and the younger you start, the more likely you are to become addicted to alcohol, to marijuana, to nicotine, to all of those things. And the manufacturers know this." -- JOY SWEENEY, Council for Drug Free Youth, on the effects of experimentation at a young age. January 2, 2019

Paul Pepper: Joy Sweeney, Council for Drug Free Youth, "Powdered Alcohol"

By & Paul Pepper Mar 1, 2018

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOY SWEENEY, Executive Director of Council for Drug Free Youth, about the latest craze amongst those who participate in underage drinking: powdered alcohol. Joy tells us that this type of intoxication has actually been around for a little while, but lawmakers are just now starting to take notice. Also, how do you properly dispose of opioid painkillers? Right now, your options are minimal, but that soon might change. March 1, 2018

Paul Pepper: Joy Sweeney, Council for Drug Free Youth, "Underage Drinking"

By & Paul Pepper Dec 14, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOY SWEENEY, Council for Drug Free Youth, about underage drinking during the holidays. If you're planning to host a party, or have some friends over, Joy says to be sensitive to families and individuals who may have to drive home or to another function. She says, "you don't have to be plastered to have a good time." December 14, 2017