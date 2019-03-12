How do you get a teenager who thinks they're invincible and they know it all to listen to you when you say drugs and alcohol are bad? JOY SWEENEY and Council for Drug Free Youth has the answer: a program called 'Teen Baseline'. March 12, 2019
Paul Pepper: Joy Sweeney, Council for Drug Free Youth, "Teen Baseline"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 22 minutes ago
How do you get a teenager who thinks they're invincible and they know it all to listen to you when you say drugs and alcohol are bad? JOY SWEENEY and Council for Drug Free Youth has the answer: a program called 'Teen Baseline'. March 12, 2019