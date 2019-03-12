Paul Pepper: Joy Sweeney, Council for Drug Free Youth, "Teen Baseline"

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOY SWEENEY, Executive Director of Council for Drug Free Youth, about the latest craze amongst those who participate in underage drinking: powdered alcohol. Joy tells us that this type of intoxication has actually been around for a little while, but lawmakers are just now starting to take notice. Also, how do you properly dispose of opioid painkillers? Right now, your options are minimal, but that soon might change. March 1, 2018