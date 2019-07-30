 Paul Pepper: Kasey Schaumburg, First Chance for Children & Fayette Festival of the Arts 2019 | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Kasey Schaumburg, First Chance for Children & Fayette Festival of the Arts 2019

By & Paul Pepper 7 minutes ago

First Chance for Children is hosting a 'Bingo for Babies' fundraiser at the Elks Lodge in Columbia next month. KASEY SCHAUMBURG says funds raised will allow First Chance to continue to be an organization that parents with young children (pre-K) can rely on for whatever they may need as they begin their "parenting journey." Also, JIM STEELE and GLENN LUDTKE tell us why everyone should make plans to attend the 11th annual Fayette Festival of the Arts this Saturday in, well...Fayette! (3:38) July 30, 2019

Tags: 
Kasey Schaumburg
First Chance for Children
Jim Steele
Glenn Ludtke
Fayette Festival of the Arts
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Jim Steele and Elisha Wells, 10th Annual Fayette Festival of the Arts and Wine Walk

By & Paul Pepper Aug 2, 2018

Fayette plays host to a number of events this Saturday that you won't want to miss! JIM STEELE tells us about the 10th annual Fayette Festival of the Arts, and ELISHA WELLS tells us about the 'wine and spirits walk', a fundraiser for the Fayette Area Community Theatre (FACT). August 2, 2018

Paul Pepper: Jim Steele, Editor, "Howard Co., MO: From Prairie Land to Promised Land"

By Paul Pepper Aug 21, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with JIM STEELE, editor of the book, "Howard Co., MO: From Prairie Land to Promised Land." Three years in the making, this passion project features about 265 photos, some of which date back to the 1800s! Whether you're a serious history buff or a casual history buff, this book is a wonderful opportunity to step back in time. (Check out the photo of a young Kit Bond on the square in Fayette!) August 21, 2017

Paul Pepper: Jim Steele, Fayette Festival of the Arts & The Wardrobe's Shoe Coupon Event

By Paul Pepper Jul 27, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with JIM STEELE about the upcoming Fayette Festival of the Arts. This one-day, end-of-summer hurrah (before school activities begin) features a quilt show and an art show; plus, music from the Columbia Community Band, crafts, historic presentations and, of course, food! At [5:03] JUDY BOCK and EVETTE NISSEN tell us about the 'August Shoe Coupon Event' sponsored by The Wardrobe. A $4 voucher allows qualifying families to purchase two pairs of shoes for each child (up to $35) at Payless ShoeSource in Columbia. Watch for details! July 27, 2017