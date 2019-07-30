Paul Pepper: Kasey Schaumburg, First Chance for Children & Fayette Festival of the Arts 2019

First Chance for Children is hosting a 'Bingo for Babies' fundraiser at the Elks Lodge in Columbia next month. KASEY SCHAUMBURG says funds raised will allow First Chance to continue to be an organization that parents with young children (pre-K) can rely on for whatever they may need as they begin their "parenting journey." Also, JIM STEELE and GLENN LUDTKE tell us why everyone should make plans to attend the 11th annual Fayette Festival of the Arts this Saturday in, well...Fayette! (3:38) July 30, 2019