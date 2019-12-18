 Paul Pepper: Kristen Eiffert, "Healthy Chocolate Truffles" & Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Revo-Tile" | KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Kristen Eiffert, "Healthy Chocolate Truffles" & Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Revo-Tile"

December 18, 2019

Here's a dish that's sure to go quick at your next holiday party: healthy chocolate truffles! Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics' KRISTEN EIFFERT walks us through this easy-to-do recipe. Also, SCOTT BRADLEY tells us about a new product available at Carpet One Floor and Home: Revo-Tile, a mess-free, "rapid installation tile system" with many unseen benefits! (3:18) December 18, 2019

Scott Bradley
Kristen Eiffert
Carpet One
Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
Recipe
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Paul Pepper: Kristen Eiffert, Eat Right MO, "Picky Eaters" & Kate Basi, "Concert for Down Syndrome"

By & Paul Pepper Sep 19, 2019

In order to break a child's bad eating habits, particularly if they're a picky eater, KRISTEN EIFFERT, Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, advises consistency and being a positive role model at the dinner table. She says, "what happens tomorrow is not as important as what happens through their lifetime." Also, KATE BASI invites everyone to join her and her family at 'Fairy Tales and Far Away Places', a free-will concert benefitting the Down Syndrome Guild of Central Missouri this Sunday in Columbia! (4:36) September 19, 2019

Paul Pepper: Kristen Eiffert, CMAND, "Mindful Eating During the Holidays" & Science on Tap CoMo

By & Paul Pepper Dec 11, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with KRISTEN EIFFERT, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, about mindful eating during the holidays. Kristen says that the average American gains 7-10 pounds between Thanksgiving and New Years. How can you avoid gaining all that weight? For starters, be aware of what you're eating and when you're eating it. At [5:27] MAKENZIE MABRY and JON CODY invite everyone to the next Science on Tap CoMo this Wednesday at Craft Beer Cellar in downtown Columbia! Graduate students Emily Sinnott and Eddie Ramirez with share their research on the Bobwhite quail and "introgression," respectively. December 11, 2017

Paul Pepper: Jill Womack, TRYPS, "Frozen Jr." & Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Planks"

By & Paul Pepper Nov 11, 2019

Your kids are gonna love this: TRYPS presents 'Frozen Jr.' this weekend at Launer Auditorium on the Columbia College campus. Artistic director JILL WOMACK says this show was purposely moved away from Stephens College's smaller Warehouse Theatre to accommodate all the little Elsas's and Anna's who won't want to miss this show! Also, Carpet One Floor and Home's SCOTT BRADLEY brought self-adhesive planks. This idea for maybe an accent wall in your home is "better than paneling." (5:02) November 11, 2019