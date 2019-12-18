Here's a dish that's sure to go quick at your next holiday party: healthy chocolate truffles! Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics' KRISTEN EIFFERT walks us through this easy-to-do recipe. Also, SCOTT BRADLEY tells us about a new product available at Carpet One Floor and Home: Revo-Tile, a mess-free, "rapid installation tile system" with many unseen benefits! (3:18) December 18, 2019
Paul Pepper: Kristen Eiffert, "Healthy Chocolate Truffles" & Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Revo-Tile"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 6 minutes ago