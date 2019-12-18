Paul Pepper: Kristen Eiffert, "Healthy Chocolate Truffles" & Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Revo-Tile"

Today Paul Pepper visits with KRISTEN EIFFERT, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, about mindful eating during the holidays. Kristen says that the average American gains 7-10 pounds between Thanksgiving and New Years. How can you avoid gaining all that weight? For starters, be aware of what you're eating and when you're eating it. At [5:27] MAKENZIE MABRY and JON CODY invite everyone to the next Science on Tap CoMo this Wednesday at Craft Beer Cellar in downtown Columbia! Graduate students Emily Sinnott and Eddie Ramirez with share their research on the Bobwhite quail and "introgression," respectively. December 11, 2017