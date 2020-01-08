 Paul Pepper: League of Women Voters, "Electoral College" & VAC's "Homes for Computers" Program | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: League of Women Voters, "Electoral College" & VAC's "Homes for Computers" Program

By & Paul Pepper 3 minutes ago

2020 is going to be a busy year for politics, which means it's going to be a busy year for the League of Women Voters. MARILYN McLEOD tells us about and invites everyone to the first 'Lunch and Learn' of the year next week at the Columbia Public Library. Also, CHRISTY LOWE says Voluntary Action Center's Holiday Program was a great success, serving 948 local families. Their next event is 'Homes for Computers'. Find out if you qualify! (3:48) January 8, 2020

Tags: 
Christy Lowe
Marilyn McLeod
voluntary action center
League of Women Voters
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: VAC's Annual Holiday Program & Maplewood Barn Theatre presents 'Sherlock Holmes'

By & Paul Pepper Aug 27, 2018

Columbia's Voluntary Action Center is looking for sponsors, participants and volunteers for its annual Holiday Program, kicking off next week. This is a great way to help give families and individuals who qualify a prosperous holiday season. KATE KING and CHRISTY LOWE tell us that signing up is easy! Also, CHRIS HEESE and CURT WOHLEBER invite everyone to grab their deerstalker and help solve the mystery behind Maplewood Barn Theatre's "Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Suicide Club," opening this Thursday! (5:25) August 27, 2018

Paul Pepper: Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health, "Flu Season" & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

By & Paul Pepper Nov 12, 2019

Protect yourself and those around you: get a flu shot! That's the takeaway from our conversation with MU Health Care's DR. CHRISTELLE ILBOUDO. Also, MARILYN McLEOD invites everyone to three upcoming events sponsored by the League of Women Voters, the first of which is TODAY at noon at the Columbia Public Library. Next week: Charlie Chaplin dressed as woman. (4:12) November 12, 2019

Paul Pepper: League of Women Voters, "2020 Census" & Voluntary Action Center's Holiday Program

By & Paul Pepper Oct 8, 2019

What do you really know about the 2020 census? If the answer is 'not much', you're in luck! MARILYN McLEOD says the next League of Women Voters-sponsored 'Lunch and Learn' program will (hopefully) fill you in on what you don't know! Also, NICK FOSTER says families have until noon on October 11th to sign up for Voluntary Action Center's annual Holiday Program. (After the 11th, the search is on for sponsors for those families.) Nick shares a couple of moving thank-you notes from families who benefitted from last year's program. (4:38) October 8, 2019