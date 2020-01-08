Paul Pepper: League of Women Voters, "Electoral College" & VAC's "Homes for Computers" Program

What do you really know about the 2020 census? If the answer is 'not much', you're in luck! MARILYN McLEOD says the next League of Women Voters-sponsored 'Lunch and Learn' program will (hopefully) fill you in on what you don't know! Also, NICK FOSTER says families have until noon on October 11th to sign up for Voluntary Action Center's annual Holiday Program. (After the 11th, the search is on for sponsors for those families.) Nick shares a couple of moving thank-you notes from families who benefitted from last year's program. (4:38) October 8, 2019