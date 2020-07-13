The August primary is less than a month away! MARILYN McLEOD answers any last-minute questions you may have; she also invites everyone to stay informed by (virtually!) attending any number of events this month sponsored by the League of Women Voters. Also, MICHELE TOWNS and LUCY BROMER introduce us to the care options provided by Safe Families for Children, part of Columbia's Bethany Christian Services chapter. (4:23) July 13, 2020
Paul Pepper: League of Women Voters, "July Events" & Safe Families for Children Program
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 11 minutes ago