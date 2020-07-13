 Paul Pepper: League of Women Voters, "July Events" & Safe Families for Children Program | KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: League of Women Voters, "July Events" & Safe Families for Children Program

By & Paul Pepper

The August primary is less than a month away! MARILYN McLEOD answers any last-minute questions you may have; she also invites everyone to stay informed by (virtually!) attending any number of events this month sponsored by the League of Women Voters. Also, MICHELE TOWNS and LUCY BROMER introduce us to the care options provided by Safe Families for Children, part of Columbia's Bethany Christian Services chapter. (4:23) July 13, 2020

Safe Families for Children
Bethany Christian Services
Michele Towns
Lucy Bromer
Marilyn McLeod
League of Women Voters
paul pepper
Radio Friends

