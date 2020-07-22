 Paul Pepper: Lindsay Lopez, The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, "The Need is Different" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Lindsay Lopez, The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, "The Need is Different"

By & Paul Pepper 33 minutes ago
  • Lindsay Lopez
    Lindsay Lopez

"I would assure everyone that if you have a need, even for the first time, there are so many dedicated people out there who want to help, and they will do that in a way that is respectful and will make you feel at ease, so please take advantage of those resources." -- LINDSAY LOPEZ, executive director of The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic July 22, 2020

Tags: 
Lindsay Lopez
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Lindsay Lopez, The Food Bank, "After the 'Giving Season'"

By Paul Pepper Jan 2, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with LINDSAY LOPEZ, Executive Director of the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, about the need for continued support, despite the end of the 'giving season.' Lindsay says, "we're serving, on average, about 104,000 people every month...in 32 counties." Find out how to donate or get involved or both - watch! January 2, 2017

Paul Pepper: The Food Bank for Central/Northeast MO, "Float Your Boat" & Heart of Missouri CASA

By Paul Pepper Mar 23, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with LINDSAY LOPEZ, Executive Director of The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, about this year's 'Float Your Boat' fundraiser at Bass Pro Shops in Columbia. Deadline to register is coming up - watch for details! At [3:56] TERRY FOLTZ, Volunteer Recruiter and Trainer for Heart of Missouri CASA, invites everyone to 'The Voices of Callaway,' a singing competition and fundraiser in Fayette. According to CASA's website, this event is an opportunity to raise money and awareness about who CASAs are and the need for more advocates." Online voting begins soon - watch! March 23, 2016

Paul Pepper: Lindsay Lopez, Partnership Against Hunger Food Drive

By Paul Pepper Nov 20, 2015

Today Paul Pepper visits with LINDSAY LOPEZ, Executive Director for The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, about the Partnership Against Hunger Food Drive this coming Tuesday in the parking lot of Walmart and Schnucks locations across Mid-Missouri! Consider making your first act of giving this holiday season to those less fortunate. November 20, 2015