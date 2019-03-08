Alzheimer's Association volunteer LOIS LONG says that the list of those affected by dementia is "growing exponentially" every year. She adds that early detection is key, and if diagnosed, to take the available medication right away to slow the disease down. Lois also talks about the ways in which caregivers can monitor patients who like to wander from home. March 8, 2019
Paul Pepper: Lois Long, Alzheimer's Association, "Persons, Places and Things"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 42 minutes ago