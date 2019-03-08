 Paul Pepper: Lois Long, Alzheimer's Association, "Persons, Places and Things" | KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Lois Long, Alzheimer's Association, "Persons, Places and Things"

Alzheimer's Association volunteer LOIS LONG says that the list of those affected by dementia is "growing exponentially" every year. She adds that early detection is key, and if diagnosed, to take the available medication right away to slow the disease down. Lois also talks about the ways in which caregivers can monitor patients who like to wander from home. March 8, 2019

Jan 4, 2019

Oct 19, 2018

Jul 30, 2018

