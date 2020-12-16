Paul Pepper: Major Curtiss Hartley, Red Kettle Campaign Update & Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia

It's the middle of December and The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is well underway. MAJOR CURTISS HARTLEY gives us an update on how collections are progressing, and if you haven't made your donation yet (and you're able to), this is your gentle reminder to do so! Also, DAYNA GLANZ takes us back to the beginning, telling us why she decided to open OsteoStrong Columbia. (4:18) December 16, 2020
