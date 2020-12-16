Paul Pepper: Major Curtiss Hartley, Red Kettle Campaign Update & Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia

The monetary goals have been set and the red kettles are out, now it's up to you to dig deep for The Salvation Army, both in Columbia and Jefferson City! "Christmas is our biggest fundraiser." Guest: MAJOR CURTISS HARTLEY | There's another non-profit in need of your support: Voluntary Action Center. Executive director NICK FOSTER tells us that there's still about a third of the total number of households who signed up for their holiday program without a sponsor. Signing up is just a mouse click away! (5:18) November 25, 2020