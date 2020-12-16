 Paul Pepper: Major Curtiss Hartley, Red Kettle Campaign Update & Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia | KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Major Curtiss Hartley, Red Kettle Campaign Update & Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia

By & Paul Pepper 2 hours ago

It's the middle of December and The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is well underway. MAJOR CURTISS HARTLEY gives us an update on how collections are progressing, and if you haven't made your donation yet (and you're able to), this is your gentle reminder to do so! Also, DAYNA GLANZ takes us back to the beginning, telling us why she decided to open OsteoStrong Columbia. (4:18) December 16, 2020

Curtiss Hartley
Dayna Glanz
The Salvation Army
OsteoStrong
paul pepper
Radio Friends

