Paul Pepper: Marvin Byas IV, "Once Upon a Mattress" & Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Marmoleum"

Maplewood Barn Theatre is "playing it safe" with their production of 'Once Upon a Mattress'. One way in which they're doing so, according to director/choreographer MARVIN BYAS IV, is with special blocking that keeps the actors apart while they perform. Marvin tells us the feel of the show is much more recital than typical musical. Also, SCOTT BRADLEY, Carpet One Floor & Home general manager, has an environmentally-friendly product idea for that flooring project you're working on: marmoleum! (4:41) July 28, 2020