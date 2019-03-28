 Paul Pepper: Megan Sievers and Robert Canine, "Welcome Home, a Community for Veterans" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Megan Sievers and Robert Canine, "Welcome Home, a Community for Veterans"

By & Paul Pepper 46 minutes ago
  • Megan Sievers and Robert Canine
    Megan Sievers and Robert Canine

"Truly, that's why the collaborations are so important, and why Welcome Home- we say we go beyond a shelter for that specific reason; it's not about just getting the veteran off the street, it's about truly providing them connection to resources and services and benefits that are going to help them sustain independence and keep them off the streets for good." -- MEGAN SIEVERS, Development Director, Welcome Home, a Community for Veterans | Additional guest: ROBERT CANINE  March 28, 2019

Tags: 
Megan Sievers
Robert Canine
welcome home
homeless veterans
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Megan Sievers, Welcome Home, Inc., "Generous Donors"

By & Paul Pepper Jan 1, 2018

Happy New Year! Today Paul Pepper visits with MEGAN SIEVERS, Development Director at Welcome Home, Inc., about the many wonderful donors that made it possible for Welcome Home to expand their operations debt-free! If you'd like to help support the much-needed services that veterans in our community have come to depend on, watch for details! January 1, 2018

Paul Pepper: Tim Rich, Welcome Home & Nanette Ward, Central MO Stop Human Trafficking Coalition

By & Paul Pepper Jan 16, 2019

It's been a minute since TIM RICH stopped by to talk about Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans. He says their new location provides three times the space they had before; unfortunately, they still have to turn people away because there isn't enough room. Also, January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NANETTE WARD tells us about the newly-released poster from Missouri's Department of Public Safety featuring the national human trafficking hotline number. (4:06) January 16, 2019

Paul Pepper: Tim Rich, Welcome Home & Scott Miniea, Insurance Counseling Services

By & Paul Pepper Nov 14, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with Welcome Home's TIM RICH about the many services available to homeless veterans in our community, because they need more than just a place to sleep. "We believe we can't leave them on the battlefield, we shouldn't leave them on the streets." At [4:40] SCOTT MINIEA, Program Manager at Insurance Counseling Services, tells us how we can safely secure a health insurance policy for ourselves and/or our loved ones through the Affordable Care Act. It can be a confusing process, but ICS is here to help! November 14, 2017