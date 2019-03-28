"Truly, that's why the collaborations are so important, and why Welcome Home- we say we go beyond a shelter for that specific reason; it's not about just getting the veteran off the street, it's about truly providing them connection to resources and services and benefits that are going to help them sustain independence and keep them off the streets for good." -- MEGAN SIEVERS, Development Director, Welcome Home, a Community for Veterans | Additional guest: ROBERT CANINE March 28, 2019
Paul Pepper: Megan Sievers and Robert Canine, "Welcome Home, a Community for Veterans"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 46 minutes ago