Paul Pepper: Megan Sievers and Robert Canine, "Welcome Home, a Community for Veterans"

Today Paul Pepper visits with Welcome Home's TIM RICH about the many services available to homeless veterans in our community, because they need more than just a place to sleep. "We believe we can't leave them on the battlefield, we shouldn't leave them on the streets." At [4:40] SCOTT MINIEA, Program Manager at Insurance Counseling Services, tells us how we can safely secure a health insurance policy for ourselves and/or our loved ones through the Affordable Care Act. It can be a confusing process, but ICS is here to help! November 14, 2017