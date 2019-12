We're playing travel Q&A with MEL ZELENAK! Try this one: a couple wants to go on a 7-day cruise in November, but the cost of the cruise is over $3,000. Their friends are paying $1,000 less for the same cruise (and cabin type), but that's because they're part of a group that received a group discount. What, if anything, can the couple do to get that same price since they can't join the same group that their friends are in? August 21, 2019