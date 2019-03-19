"I think if people would go on the website, American or United, and look at those flight prices - even without the drive, even without the parking - I think the ticket prices have really come down. It's really exciting to see." -- MIKE PARKS on one of the benefits of flying out of Columbia instead of St. Louis or Kansas City. What's your favorite part of flying COU? March 19, 2019
Paul Pepper: Mike Parks, The Benefits of Flying from Columbia Regional Airport
