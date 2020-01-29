 Paul Pepper: Missouri Long-Term Care Ombudsman Advocacy Day & Rob Crouse, Capital City Productions | KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Missouri Long-Term Care Ombudsman Advocacy Day & Rob Crouse, Capital City Productions

January 29, 2020

The purpose of Missouri Long-Term Care Ombudsman is threefold: advocate - educate - empower. KAYLA CURRY and JENNY HOLLANDSWORTH say the need for oversight into patients' rights comes daily; find out about their annual advocacy day coming up in March in Jefferson City. Also, ROB CROUSE is excited because Capital City Productions is getting a new home! He says, "all the challenges we had in our old building...will be solved." The first production is a fundraiser, and it opens next week! (3:43) January 29, 2020

Kayla Curry
Missouri Long-Term Care Ombudsman
Jenny Hollandsworth
Rob Crouse
Capital City Productions
paul pepper
Radio Friends

