Paul Pepper: Moms Demand Action, "Advocacy Day" & Stacie Pottinger, T/F's True/Love Day

Join Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America later this month at the Capitol in Jefferson City for their annual Advocacy Day. Meet with legislators and let your voice be heard! Guests: CATEY TERRY and KRISTIN BOWEN | Also, STACIE POTTINGER is back with details on True/False's 'True/Love' day in downtown Columbia. Participating businesses will donate a portion the each sale to the True/False Film Festival! (4:07) February 5, 2020

Paul Pepper: Chris Guinther, Empower Missouri & Moms Demand Action, "Forking Up Facts"

By & Paul Pepper Nov 5, 2019

Empower Missouri is a 100 year-old non-profit that advocates for "basic needs and basic fairness." Volunteer CHRIS GUINTHER invites everyone to their annual conference this Saturday in Columbia, the focus of which will be on hunger issues in Missouri. Also, KRISTIN BOWEN and MARGARET BOOKER will be 'busting myths' about gun safety at the next Moms Demand Action monthly meeting at the Columbia Public Library! (4:23) November 5, 2019

Paul Pepper: Melanie Dixon, RMHC & Moms Demand Action, "Gun Violence Awareness Day"

By & Paul Pepper May 18, 2018

MELANIE DIXON says the Ronald McDonald House Charities should be the "charity of choice" because you never know when you might need it. As you might guess, Melanie speaks from personal experience. Hear her story and find out how you can get involved! Plus, KRISTIN BOWEN and CATEY TERRY want you to #WearOrange in support of Gun Violence Awareness Day. A local celebration will be held at Douglass Park on June 1st. Watch for details! (5:00) May 18, 2018

Paul Pepper: True/False Film Festival Volunteering & Sager | Braudis Gallery's 'Masters Exhibit'

By & Paul Pepper Dec 16, 2019

"True/False could not happen without all of the hundreds of volunteers that show up the weekend of the fest." -- TRISCHA SPLITTER, volunteer coordinator for the True/False Film Festival. Applications are now being accepted for various levels of involvement. Additional guest: STACIE POTTINGER | Also, HANNAH REEVES invites everyone to visit the 6th annual Masters Exhibit - featuring 70 original pieces from the mid-20th century - this month at Sager | Braudis Gallery in Columbia. (4:26) December 16, 2019