Paul Pepper: Moms Demand Action, "Advocacy Day" & Stacie Pottinger, T/F's True/Love Day

Join Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America later this month at the Capitol in Jefferson City for their annual Advocacy Day. Meet with legislators and let your voice be heard! Guests: CATEY TERRY and KRISTIN BOWEN | Also, STACIE POTTINGER is back with details on True/False's 'True/Love' day in downtown Columbia. Participating businesses will donate a portion the each sale to the True/False Film Festival! (4:07) February 5, 2020
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 7 minutes ago