Paul Pepper: Moms Demand Action, "Advocacy Day" & Stacie Pottinger, T/F's True/Love Day

MELANIE DIXON says the Ronald McDonald House Charities should be the "charity of choice" because you never know when you might need it. As you might guess, Melanie speaks from personal experience. Hear her story and find out how you can get involved! Plus, KRISTIN BOWEN and CATEY TERRY want you to #WearOrange in support of Gun Violence Awareness Day. A local celebration will be held at Douglass Park on June 1st. Watch for details! (5:00) May 18, 2018