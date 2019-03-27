 Paul Pepper: MU Health Care, "Child Life Month" & Carpet One Floor and Home, "Eco-Friendly Tile" | KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: MU Health Care, "Child Life Month" & Carpet One Floor and Home, "Eco-Friendly Tile"

By & Paul Pepper 1 hour ago

Child life specialists BRITTANY RILEY and TAILOR SCHLOTZHOUR tell us about what they do and the impact their program has on children receiving medical attention at MU Women's and Children's Hospital. Also, if redecorating is on your spring to-do list, SCOTT BRADLEY is back with more eco-friendly flooring ideas from Carpet One Floor and Home! Our topic this time: tile. (3:15) March 27, 2019

