Paul Pepper: MU Health Care, "Child Life Month" & Carpet One Floor and Home, "Eco-Friendly Tile"

Our ongoing series of eco-friendly floor covering ideas continues with this segment about the benefits of wool. Carpet One Floor and Home's SCOTT BRADLEY says that wool, among other things, can be the solution for those who suffer from allergies but still want wall-to-wall carpeting. Also, MU grad student CHRISTOPHER PAOLLELA tells us about his research into human trafficking throughout the Middle Ages, and how not much has changed between then and now. (4:19) February 27, 2019