Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: MU Health Care, "In Vitro Fertilization" & Vox Magazine's "Columbia Grown"

By & Paul Pepper 9 minutes ago

MU Health Care doctors SHVETHA ZAREK and ALBERT HSU walk us through the steps of in vitro fertilization (IVF), a process that's given life to more than 7 million babies worldwide in its 40-year history. Also, HEATHER LAMB invites everyone to Vox Magazine's 'Farm To Table' event, known as 'Columbia Grown', later this month. For one night only, chefs from all over Missouri will serve you a four-course meal made from locally-grown ingredients! (4:21) April 8, 2019

