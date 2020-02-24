Paul Pepper: MU Theatre, Chancellor's Arts Showcase & River City Habitat for Humanity, "Blitz Build"

There will be an all-around "celebration of the arts" this Friday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia! Director JOY POWELL says the 15th annual Chancellor's Arts Showcase will feature a little something for everyone, from jazz performances to familiar show tunes. Also, SUSAN COOK-WILLIAMS is looking for anyone willing to come help build nine houses in four months. (Yes, you read that correctly.) It's all part of River City Habitat for Humanity's upcoming 'Blitz Build' in Jefferson City. Four of the houses constructed will benefit those affected by last year's tornado. (4:41) February 24, 2020