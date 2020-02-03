Applications are now being accepted for Voluntary Action Center's latest program, Homes for Computers. NICK FOSTER tells us who is eligible to apply and a little about their upcoming trivia night fundraiser! Also, MU Black Studies celebrates Black History Month with the theme: 'Black Vote. Black Liberation.' DAIVE DUNKLEY joins us with details on several of the events taking place that will further the discussion on this important topic. (4:26) February 3, 2020
Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, VAC, Home for Computers & Daive Dunkley, 'Black Vote. Black Liberation.'
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 10 minutes ago