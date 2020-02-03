Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, VAC, Home for Computers & Daive Dunkley, 'Black Vote. Black Liberation.'

"Just wanted a little help with my children's Christmas so I don't get behind on my bills." Voluntary Action Center's NICK FOSTER shares a couple of "statements of need," or stories of why VAC's holiday program is the answer to a number of families' seasonal shortcomings. Also, the man who wrote Ronald Reagan's famous Berlin Wall speech ("...tear down this wall") will be in Fulton TONIGHT, and you're invited! National Churchill Museum curator TIM RILEY says it's all in honor of the demise of the wall's 30th anniversary. (4:50) November 7, 2019