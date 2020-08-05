It's a bit of a process, but Voluntary Action Center is available to help those who are struggling to pay their rent. That program, the rent assistance program, is just one of many VAC has to help cushion the stumble many are taking because of the coronavirus pandemic. Guest: NICK FOSTER August 5, 2020
Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center, "Rent Assistance Program"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 17 minutes ago
It's a bit of a process, but Voluntary Action Center is available to help those who are struggling to pay their rent. That program, the rent assistance program, is just one of many VAC has to help cushion the stumble many are taking because of the coronavirus pandemic. Guest: NICK FOSTER August 5, 2020