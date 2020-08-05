 Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center, "Rent Assistance Program" | KBIA
Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center, "Rent Assistance Program"

It's a bit of a process, but Voluntary Action Center is available to help those who are struggling to pay their rent. That program, the rent assistance program, is just one of many VAC has to help cushion the stumble many are taking because of the coronavirus pandemic. Guest: NICK FOSTER August 5, 2020

