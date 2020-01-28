When it comes to providing accessible, affordable housing to those who need it, RANDY COLE says "there's no silver bullet." There's a lot to look at, a lot to discuss; and that's why he invites everyone to the Affordable Housing Summit next month in Columbia! Also, ADRIAN HENDRICKS tells us how his youth development program at Lincoln University in Jefferson City benefits the whole state. (4:25) January 28, 2020
Paul Pepper: Randy Cole, "Affordable Housing Summit" & Adrian Hendricks, LU Cooperative Extension
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 8 minutes ago