Paul Pepper: Randy Cole, "Affordable Housing Summit" & Adrian Hendricks, LU Cooperative Extension

"The difference is, those homes that we're building in town...typically cost $150K/$175K to build, but wages haven't kept up with the rising cost of housing in our community or nationwide, so we sell those houses around $100K to a family that might make $35K gross annual income." -- RANDY COLE on how the Columbia Community Land Trust reinvests in property for the benefit of others. Also, MARILYN McLEOD encourages everyone to clear their calendars because the League of Women Voters is celebrating 100 years of the 19th amendment with "lots of events over the next year." (3:23) August 7, 2019