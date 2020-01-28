 Paul Pepper: Randy Cole, "Affordable Housing Summit" & Adrian Hendricks, LU Cooperative Extension | KBIA
Paul Pepper: Randy Cole, "Affordable Housing Summit" & Adrian Hendricks, LU Cooperative Extension

When it comes to providing accessible, affordable housing to those who need it, RANDY COLE says "there's no silver bullet." There's a lot to look at, a lot to discuss; and that's why he invites everyone to the Affordable Housing Summit next month in Columbia! Also, ADRIAN HENDRICKS tells us how his youth development program at Lincoln University in Jefferson City benefits the whole state. (4:25) January 28, 2020

Paul Pepper: Randy Cole, Columbia Community Land Trust & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

By & Paul Pepper Aug 7, 2019

"The difference is, those homes that we're building in town...typically cost $150K/$175K to build, but wages haven't kept up with the rising cost of housing in our community or nationwide, so we sell those houses around $100K to a family that might make $35K gross annual income." -- RANDY COLE on how the Columbia Community Land Trust reinvests in property for the benefit of others. Also, MARILYN McLEOD encourages everyone to clear their calendars because the League of Women Voters is celebrating 100 years of the 19th amendment with "lots of events over the next year." (3:23) August 7, 2019

Paul Pepper: Randy Cole, Columbia Community Land Trust

By & Paul Pepper Jan 15, 2019

"So, we've been doing this type of activity for many years, but what we've known is, once we've made that initial investment, the first buyer will sell, and then that home is no longer affordable or it potentially turns into a rental unit. So, what the Community Land Trust is, it's a new initiative to protect all of the city's investments in affordable housing going forward." -- Randy Cole, Housing Supervisor, Columbia Community Land Trust  January 15, 2019

Paul Pepper: Hot Summer Nights 2018 & Little Purple Dress and Black Tie Gala

By & Paul Pepper Jun 1, 2018

Get ready, because Hot Summer Nights begins its 2018 run next Thursday! JANE WHITESIDES guides us through all 20 concerts in four short minutes. Also, YVONNE MATTHEWS invites everyone to help raise money for the Paula J. Carter Center on Minority Health and Aging at Lincoln University by attending the Little Purple Dress and Black Tie Gala later this month! (5:08) June 1, 2018