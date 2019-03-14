Paul Pepper: Rebecca Bergfield, Youth Art Fiber Exhibit & Erin Brown, CoMo Wellness Conference '19

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back ERIN BROWN, Co-Organizer of the upcoming CoMo Wellness Conference! Erin says anybody who wants to "optimize health through nutrition and good eating" is invited to attend. Topics will range from good food and preventing diabetes to how to heal children from chronic illness. At [3:24] LINDA SCHUST, Executive Director of Jabberwocky Studios, tells us about the mission behind this all-arts training center in Columbia. Dance, voice and visual arts are taught to all ages, and suggestions are welcome. Community and diversity is a point of pride at Jabberwocky, so encourage that budding artist friend to join today! April 17, 2017