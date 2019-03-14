 Paul Pepper: Rebecca Bergfield, Youth Art Fiber Exhibit & Erin Brown, CoMo Wellness Conference '19 | KBIA
Paul Pepper: Rebecca Bergfield, Youth Art Fiber Exhibit & Erin Brown, CoMo Wellness Conference '19

The annual Youth Art Fiber Exhibit, sponsored by Columbia Weavers and Spinners' Guild, is just six days away! See your child's fiber art project hang in the gallery at the Boone County History & Culture Center alongside fellow fans of fiber for ten days, March 20-30. Guest: REBECCA BERGFIELD | Also, ERIN BROWN invites everyone to the 3rd annual CoMo Wellness Conference, happening this May. As with years past, you're sure to gain a wealth of health-related knowledge from industry leaders and practitioners! (4:00) March 14, 2019

Paul Pepper: Columbia Weavers and Spinners' Guild Holiday Show & Insurance Counseling Services

By & Paul Pepper Nov 5, 2018

It's our first show of the holiday season! To kick things off, ANN McGINITY invites the whole family to come to the Columbia Weavers and Spinners' Guild annual 'holiday extravaganza' this weekend at the Boone County History and Culture Center. Also, SCOTT MINIEA, Program Manager at Insurance Counseling Services, tells us how we can safely secure a health insurance policy for ourselves and/or our loved ones during the Affordable Care Act's open enrollment period, going on now. (4:39) November 5, 2018

Paul Pepper: CEC presents "We Found Love..." & CoMo Wellness Conference 2018

By & Paul Pepper Apr 3, 2018

Columbia Entertainment Company's KATIE HAYS says "We Found Love and an Exquisite Set of Porcelain Figures Aboard the SS Farndale Avenue" is about a community theatre troupe in England trying to put on a show, and - as you might expect - everything goes wrong. Plus, "mind and brain wellness" is the focus of this year's one-day CoMo Wellness Conference. ERIN BROWN tells us about the schedule, the sessions and the speakers! [4:28] April 3, 2018

Paul Pepper: Erin Brown, CoMo Wellness Conference & Linda Schust, Jabberwocky Studios

By Paul Pepper Apr 17, 2017

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back ERIN BROWN, Co-Organizer of the upcoming CoMo Wellness Conference! Erin says anybody who wants to "optimize health through nutrition and good eating" is invited to attend. Topics will range from good food and preventing diabetes to how to heal children from chronic illness. At [3:24] LINDA SCHUST, Executive Director of Jabberwocky Studios, tells us about the mission behind this all-arts training center in Columbia. Dance, voice and visual arts are taught to all ages, and suggestions are welcome. Community and diversity is a point of pride at Jabberwocky, so encourage that budding artist friend to join today! April 17, 2017