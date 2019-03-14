The annual Youth Art Fiber Exhibit, sponsored by Columbia Weavers and Spinners' Guild, is just six days away! See your child's fiber art project hang in the gallery at the Boone County History & Culture Center alongside fellow fans of fiber for ten days, March 20-30. Guest: REBECCA BERGFIELD | Also, ERIN BROWN invites everyone to the 3rd annual CoMo Wellness Conference, happening this May. As with years past, you're sure to gain a wealth of health-related knowledge from industry leaders and practitioners! (4:00) March 14, 2019
Paul Pepper: Rebecca Bergfield, Youth Art Fiber Exhibit & Erin Brown, CoMo Wellness Conference '19
