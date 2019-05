SCOTT MINIEA's advice for those who haven't yet taken advantage of the Affordable Care Act's current open enrollment period: "things change, so...it's always a good idea to check in and look at the options." Insurance Counseling Services is still offering free help every Saturday (through December 15th). Also, LOUISE SARVER encourages everyone to 'Give a Gift of Art' this holiday season. This aptly-titled show (inside Columbia Art League) is up now and is full of "eclectic" works for every style and every budget. (4:16) December 5, 2018