Paul Pepper: The Spay Neuter Project, "Nutcracker Special" & CMSHTC, "Slave-Free Products"

Help The Spay Neuter Project executive director JANEENE JOHNSTON reach her goal of (at least) 140 neuter surgeries during the month of December! It's all part of their annual - and quite popular - promotion, the 'Nutcracker Special'. Also, APRIL ROTHWEILER, Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri, wants everyone to purchase slave-free products this holiday season. Find out what to look for while you're out shopping. (3:52) December 11, 2020
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 2 hours ago