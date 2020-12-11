 Paul Pepper: The Spay Neuter Project, "Nutcracker Special" & CMSHTC, "Slave-Free Products" | KBIA
Help The Spay Neuter Project executive director JANEENE JOHNSTON reach her goal of (at least) 140 neuter surgeries during the month of December! It's all part of their annual - and quite popular - promotion, the 'Nutcracker Special'. Also, APRIL ROTHWEILER, Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri, wants everyone to purchase slave-free products this holiday season. Find out what to look for while you're out shopping. (3:52) December 11, 2020

