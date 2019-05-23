Paul Pepper: Stephens College 2019 Summer Theatre Institute & Dancearts of Columbia Spring Recital

The Summer Theatre Institute at Stephens College is getting ready to wrap up their season, but not before putting on the big Broadway blowout spectacular, "Song and Dance: An Evening of Musical Theatre," this Monday at the Macklanburg Playhouse. Enjoy a handful of songs from 'Dames At Sea', 'Guys and Dolls' and 'Beehive: The Musical'. Guest: TRENT RASH | Also, Alzheimer's Association volunteer LOIS LONG tells us about care consultant option for those living with the disease and their family. (4:00) June 14, 2018