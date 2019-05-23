From long-form improv to commedia dell'arte, it's safe to say the 2019 Stephens College Summer Theatre Institute has a little something for everyone. And the good news, according to TRENT RASH, is that each show is free and open to the public! Also, MARIE ROBERTSON invites everyone to Dancearts of Columbia's 40th annual spring recital, happening this weekend at Jesse Auditorium on the MU campus! (5:11) May 23, 2019
Paul Pepper: Stephens College 2019 Summer Theatre Institute & Dancearts of Columbia Spring Recital
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 11 minutes ago