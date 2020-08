"T.C. provided the car. It was one of those low-slung, sporty-looking vehicles; it was a little cramped for five teenage boys, but the kind of car it was made it fun."

No, today isn't a holiday, but that didn't stop us from inviting local storyteller LARRY BROWN to stop by to tell us an original summertime-themed story he calls 'One August Day'. August 7, 2020