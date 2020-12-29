The shame; the guilt. For those in recovery, the holiday season - and all that comes with it - can be overwhelming, and sometimes even triggering. SUZANNE OPPERMAN, SMART Recovery, tells us how we as hosts, as family members, as friends, can make sure that those with an addiction problem feel comfortable in what is to most a normal, festive setting. December 29, 2020
Paul Pepper: Suzanne Opperman, SMART Recovery, "Celebrating the Holidays with Those in Recovery"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 3 hours ago