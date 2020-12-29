 Paul Pepper: Suzanne Opperman, SMART Recovery, "Celebrating the Holidays with Those in Recovery" | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Suzanne Opperman, SMART Recovery, "Celebrating the Holidays with Those in Recovery"

By & Paul Pepper 3 hours ago
  • Suzanne Opperman
    Suzanne Opperman

The shame; the guilt. For those in recovery, the holiday season - and all that comes with it - can be overwhelming, and sometimes even triggering. SUZANNE OPPERMAN, SMART Recovery, tells us how we as hosts, as family members, as friends, can make sure that those with an addiction problem feel comfortable in what is to most a normal, festive setting. December 29, 2020

Tags: 
Suzanne Opperman
SMART Recovery
Addiction
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Suzanne Opperman, SMART Recovery, "Why SMART Recovery"

By & Paul Pepper Aug 24, 2020

Self-Management and Recovery Training, also known as SMART Recovery, is finding new life online during the pandemic. Facilitator SUZANNE OPPERMAN says new meetings are being added due to its growing popularity. So what makes SMART Recovery's approach so different? She says, "because it's [about] changing the person's perspective on how they look at choices, regardless of what it is that you're struggling with." August 24, 2020

Paul Pepper: Jana Bott, Capital City Productions & Suzanne Opperman, MONA, "Nurses Vote"

By & Paul Pepper Jul 27, 2020

Capital City Productions is bringing 'Cats' to its Jefferson City-based stage for a limited run beginning this Thursday! Actress JANA BOTT tells us what songs will be included in this cabaret-style production that's been adapted from the full stage musical. Also, Missouri Nurses Association advocate SUZANNE OPPERMAN has a message for the more than 124,000 nurses in Missouri: get out and vote! (4:24) July 27, 2020

Paul Pepper: Suzanne Opperman, SMART Recovery & Cheryl Black, MU Theatre, "Votes for Women"

By & Paul Pepper Mar 10, 2020

There are two parts to a successful SMART Recovery, and both are equally important: one is, of course, the person going through the recovery; the second is said person's family and friends. Both parts come together, says SUZANNE OPPERMAN, using tools that teach a person to stop and think. Also, CHERYL BLACK invites everyone to come see MU Theatre Department's production of 'Votes for Women'. She says it's not so much a traditional play as it is a "suffrage pageant." Commemorate the one hundredth anniversary of the 19th amendment starting tomorrow night at the Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus! (4:58) March 10, 2020