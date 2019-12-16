"True/False could not happen without all of the hundreds of volunteers that show up the weekend of the fest." -- TRISCHA SPLITTER, volunteer coordinator for the True/False Film Festival. Applications are now being accepted for various levels of involvement. Additional guest: STACIE POTTINGER | Also, HANNAH REEVES invites everyone to visit the 6th annual Masters Exhibit - featuring 70 original pieces from the mid-20th century - this month at Sager | Braudis Gallery in Columbia. (4:26) December 16, 2019
Paul Pepper: True/False Film Festival Volunteering & Sager | Braudis Gallery's 'Masters Exhibit'
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 26 minutes ago