 Paul Pepper: True/False Film Festival Volunteering & Sager | Braudis Gallery's 'Masters Exhibit' | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: True/False Film Festival Volunteering & Sager | Braudis Gallery's 'Masters Exhibit'

By & Paul Pepper 26 minutes ago

"True/False could not happen without all of the hundreds of volunteers that show up the weekend of the fest." -- TRISCHA SPLITTER, volunteer coordinator for the True/False Film Festival. Applications are now being accepted for various levels of involvement. Additional guest: STACIE POTTINGER | Also, HANNAH REEVES invites everyone to visit the 6th annual Masters Exhibit - featuring 70 original pieces from the mid-20th century - this month at Sager | Braudis Gallery in Columbia. (4:26) December 16, 2019

Tags: 
Trischa Splitter
Stacie Pottinger
Anastasia Pottinger
Hannah Reeves
Sager Braudis Gallery
true false film festival
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Brian Bostick, MD, "Genetic Heart Risk" & Anastasia Pottinger, "100: What Time Creates"

By & Paul Pepper Feb 26, 2019

February is American Heart Month, and DR. BRIAN BOSTICK, MU Health Care, says if your family has a history of heart disease, it's important that you get screened - and even if your family is in the clear, it's important that you be aware of the risks so that history doesn't begin with you. Also, (3:34) local photographer ANASTASIA POTTINGER takes us beyond the pages of her new book, '100: What Time Creates', which features intimate photos of centenarians. What's the secret to making it to such an advanced age? Anastasia says she learned it's "staying plump." February 26, 2019

Paul Pepper: Hannah Reeves, Sager | Braudis Gallery & Pamela Smith, "Team Tavian Fundraiser"

By & Paul Pepper Jul 5, 2019

"Small works by artists we represent" is the theme of this month's exhibit at Sager | Braudis Gallery in the North Village Arts District in Columbia. HANNAH REEVES says multiple works (priced under $500) by 70 artists will be for sale throughout July! Also, PAMELA SMITH shares a personal story about why she feels like more people should become organ donors. Her grandson, Tavian, has a rare genetic kidney disease, and no one in his family can help due to a history of kidney stones. He's been waiting for a match for two years. (3:19) July 5, 2019

Paul Pepper: MU Health Care, "Living with Arthritis" & Sager | Braudis Gallery's Masters Exhibit

By & Paul Pepper Nov 26, 2018

DR. BEN HANSEN, Missouri Orthopaedic Institute, says the best way to continue living a healthy and productive life with arthritis is to "keep moving." Also, HANNAH REEVES invites everyone to stop by Sager | Braudis Gallery beginning December 7th to see the annual Masters Exhibit. The theme this year is "mid-century abstraction." (5:09) November 26, 2018