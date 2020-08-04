Paul Pepper: Valorie Livingston, Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia, "COVID-19's Ongoing Impact"

Today Paul Pepper visits with VALORIE LIVINGSTON, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia, about how you can "make sure that every kid in the Boys and Girls club can have a merry Christmas" this year. Even a small donation will make a big difference! At [3:46] TRENT RASH invites everyone to kick off the holiday season by attending "March Family Christmas," this year's Victorian Christmas performance inside the historic Senior Hall parlors on the Stephens College campus. Come for the singing, stay for the peppermint hot chocolate! November 21, 2017