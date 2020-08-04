Less money = less services. It's a hard reality facing many non-profits during this ongoing pandemic, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia is no exception. In their case, less money = serving less kids, and at a time when they "need us more now than ever," according to executive director VALORIE LIVINGSTON. August 4, 2020
Paul Pepper: Valorie Livingston, Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia, "COVID-19's Ongoing Impact"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 9 minutes ago
