Paul Pepper: Valorie Livingston, Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia, "COVID-19's Ongoing Impact"

Less money = less services. It's a hard reality facing many non-profits during this ongoing pandemic, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia is no exception. In their case, less money = serving less kids, and at a time when they "need us more now than ever," according to executive director VALORIE LIVINGSTON. August 4, 2020

