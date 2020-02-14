Pavement, Taxiway Repairs To Begin Later This Year at Springfield-Branson National Airport

The Springfield-Branson National Airport will use federal grant money to pay for pavement repairs.

The airport will receive a $3.7 million discretionary grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The money will be used to reconstruct a taxiway and make repairs to a runway.

In a news release, airport director, Brian Weiler, said the pavement on that taxiway has worn out, and there are cracks “in isolated portions” of Runway 220. The grant money is “a major step” toward making repairs, he said.

The cost of the entire project will be approximately $7 million. The FAA grant will pay for more than half. The rest will come from airport and other FAA funding the airport receives annually.

Construction will begin later this year, and airport officials said it will have little or no impact on flights.

