In-Person Absentee Voting Available in Greene Co. Monday, April 1, for April 2 General Election

In-person absentee voting is available today (April 1) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who won’t be able to go to their regular polling place Tuesday, April 2.

Absentee voting will be available at the County Clerk’s office in the Archives Building, 1126 N. Boonville.

The April General Election will feature a variety of races and issues.

Springfield voters will decide Proposition S, a bond issue for Springfield Public Schools as well as City Council races.

Find a link to a sample ballot here.

