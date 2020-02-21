Politically Speaking: Is Eric Greitens Coming Back Into The Political Fray?

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking weekly news round-up, St. Louis Public Radio’s team of political reporters talk about the re-emergence of former Gov. Eric Greitens and efforts in Jefferson City to pass a prescription drug monitoring program.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue, Jaclyn Driscoll and Jason Rosenbaum discussed how a PDMP once again passed the Missouri House despite loud opposition from some conservative Republicans. It faces a tough reception in the Missouri Senate, where the program aimed at stamping out opioid abuse has failed to advance previously.



Here’s what else was discussed on this week’s show:

Driscoll brought us up to speed on how Missouri lawmakers are responding to reports of the state’s children being thrown off Medicaid. That’s become a major issue among Missouri Democrats, who see the enrollment decline as a failing of Gov. Mike Parson.

Rosenbaum talked about a Missouri Ethics Commission decision that fined Greitens’ campaign $178,000 (though, in actuality, the campaign will pay only $38,000.) He also talked about Greitens’ re-emergence after months of silence — and efforts in Jefferson City to discover the true source of money linked to the reveal of his scandal.

Finally, O’Donoghue led a discussion about the sentence commutation of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich — whose criminality throughout the late 2000s captured national attention and landed him a cameo on Donald Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice.

