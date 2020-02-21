 Politically Speaking: Is Eric Greitens Coming Back Into The Political Fray? | KBIA

Politically Speaking: Is Eric Greitens Coming Back Into The Political Fray?

By & Julie O'Donoghue 32 minutes ago
  • Former Gov. Eric Greitens has returned into public view after a Missouri Ethics Commission decision that fined his campaign $178,000. That amount, though, will likely be reduced to $38,000.
    Former Gov. Eric Greitens has returned into public view after a Missouri Ethics Commission decision that fined his campaign $178,000. That amount, though, will likely be reduced to $38,000.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking weekly news round-up, St. Louis Public Radio’s team of political reporters talk about the re-emergence of former Gov. Eric Greitens and efforts in Jefferson City to pass a prescription drug monitoring program.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue, Jaclyn Driscoll and Jason Rosenbaum discussed how a PDMP once again passed the Missouri House despite loud opposition from some conservative Republicans. It faces a tough reception in the Missouri Senate, where the program aimed at stamping out opioid abuse has failed to advance previously.

Here’s what else was discussed on this week’s show:

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Julie O’Donoghue on Twitter: @jsodonoghue

Follow Jaclyn Driscoll on Twitter: @DriscollNPR

Music: “Live Your Life” by T.I. and Rhianna 

Copyright 2020 St. Louis Public Radio. To see more, visit St. Louis Public Radio.