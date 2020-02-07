Politically Speaking: How The Board Of Freeholders Is Struggling To Start — And Trump’s Chiefs T

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue and Jason Rosenbaum take stock of the big events that made headlines this week.

At the top of the list is the release of state Auditor Nicole Galloway’s audit of Josh Hawley’s tenure as attorney general — which had made waves in Jefferson City several weeks before it was publicly released.



Here’s some highlights from the show:

St. Louis Public Radio’s Jaclyn Driscoll joins the program to talk about what Galloway’s audit was trying to convey — and how people from across the political spectrum are reacting to the findings.

Rosenbaum talked about his story this week that broke down the continued deadlock to start the Board of Freeholders. That 19-person panel can offer up big changes to St. Louis and St. Louis County governance, but it hasn’t done anything due to St. Louis’ inability to approve its members.

The Kansas City Star’s Jason Hancock talked with O’Donoghue about complaints around Missouri’s medical marijuana program.

O’Donoghue and Rosenbaum reacted to President Donald Trump sending out a tweet that incorrectly congratulated the “Great State of Kansas” after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. The Chiefs, of course, play in Kansas City, Missouri, in a stadium that Jackson County taxpayers funded.

