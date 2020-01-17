 Politically Speaking: Parson’s State Of The State — And An Early Look At 2021 St. Louis Mayor’ | KBIA

Politically Speaking: Parson’s State Of The State — And An Early Look At 2021 St. Louis Mayor’

  • Gov. Mike Parson addresses the Missouri General Assembly during the State of the State Address held January 15, 2020.
On the first Politically Speaking round-up show of 2020, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Julie O’Donoghue and Jaclyn Driscoll recap Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address.

During Parson’s speech, the GOP chief executive focused on the effort to get a handle on violent crime in Missouri’s biggest cities — and discussed how his administration is managing the state’s Medicaid program.

Driscoll and O’Donoghue also talked about state Auditor Nicole Galloway’s response to Parson’s speech, which departed in both style and substance from prior addresses.

Here’s what else was discussed on this week’s show:

